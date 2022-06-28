ABORIGINAL ENGAGEMENT CONSULTA
Reference 4J553EC2
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
JUSTICE POLICY&ANALYTICS
Salary Range:
94,176-99,615
Engagement Type:
Term (up to 2 years)
Closing Date:
28 Jun 2022
Role Highlights
-
Promote reconciliation, respect for culture & cultural safety.
-
Support & mentor AGD Aboriginal employees & their work groups.
-
Affect change by providing a cultural lens to AGD policies & programs.
Role Details
The Aboriginal
Engagement Consultant supports and mentors AGD’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait
Islander employees and provides advice and support to managers and Executive on
cultural matters with the goal of increasing Aboriginal employment, retention
and cultural competency across the department.
To be
successful in this role, you will have:
- Experience
working with Aboriginal people and Aboriginal communities.
- Proven
ability to mentor Aboriginal people and respective workplaces/managers for
successful outcomes.
- Demonstrated
strong communication skills, both verbal and written, and the ability to tailor
messages to various audiences.
- Knowledge of
strategies to advance cultural awareness and reconciliation in a public sector
environment.
Special Conditions
National Police Check required.
Some out of hours work may be required.
The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working, including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.
For more information, please see attached Job & Person Specification
About the Business
The Aboriginal Engagement Consultant is a member of the Policy and Community Division, but works with all business units across AGD to support Aboriginal employees and promote reconciliation and cultural awareness.
Contact Us
Enquiries to Adam Kilvert
8207 1771
The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time.
Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.