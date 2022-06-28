ABORIGINAL ENGAGEMENT CONSULTA Reference 4J553EC2

Job Reference: 4J553EC2 Eligibility: External Vacancy – Open to Everyone Division: JUSTICE POLICY&ANALYTICS Location: Adelaide CBD Salary Range: 94,176-99,615 Classification: ASO6 Engagement Type: Term (up to 2 years)

Role Highlights Promote reconciliation, respect for culture & cultural safety.

Support & mentor AGD Aboriginal employees & their work groups.

Affect change by providing a cultural lens to AGD policies & programs.

Role Details The Aboriginal Engagement Consultant supports and mentors AGD’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees and provides advice and support to managers and Executive on cultural matters with the goal of increasing Aboriginal employment, retention and cultural competency across the department. To be successful in this role, you will have: Experience working with Aboriginal people and Aboriginal communities.

Proven ability to mentor Aboriginal people and respective workplaces/managers for successful outcomes.

Demonstrated strong communication skills, both verbal and written, and the ability to tailor messages to various audiences.

Knowledge of strategies to advance cultural awareness and reconciliation in a public sector environment.

Special Conditions National Police Check required.

Some out of hours work may be required.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working, including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.



For more information, please see attached Job & Person Specification

About the Business The Aboriginal Engagement Consultant is a member of the Policy and Community Division, but works with all business units across AGD to support Aboriginal employees and promote reconciliation and cultural awareness.

Contact Us Enquiries to Adam Kilvert 8207 1771 adam.kilvert@sa.gov.au

